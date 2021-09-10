The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has spent about €1 million on supporting remote working for staff during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The figure is revealed in a response to a parliamentary question (PQ) by independent Laois-Offaly TD, Carol Nolan.

She asked the Minister for Agriculture about what measures are being taken to support staff to work from home, or continue a hybrid model of working from home combined with working from the department on some days.

Supports for remote working

The department said that it is working in line with the government’s Covid-19 guidance which provides for home working to continue, where possible.

It added that to enable its staff to work from home during the pandemic, the department supplied staff with I.T hardware and software including “laptops, phones and software licences”.

“The total spend on this to support remote working is in the region of €1 million, which includes devices purchased for new hires since March 2020, as well as costs that were budgeted for computer device replacements,” DAFM said.

The PQ response added that this equipment will continue to be used by staff into the future as part of DAFM’s strategy to enable blended or hybrid working.

Return to workplace strategy

In terms of the return of staff to offices on site, the department has said that it will “facilitate a meaningful transition back to the normal place of work, particularly for staff who have been working from home for the majority of the period in question”.

The return to the workplace strategy for department staff will involve a gradual phased return, in accordance with public health advice.

This will mean a mix of hybrid working for many staff, involving some hours or days in the office and some from home.

Framework for civil service

DAFM has said that a central policy framework for blended working in the civil service will be finalised in the coming months, following discussions with staff representatives.

It’s understood DAFM will implement its blended working policy in April 2022 and all staff will be entitled to apply to work in this manner.

The department said that all applications will be considered, bearing in mind the suitability of the applicant and the role, as well as the needs of the relevant team and business area.

