Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has announced the appointment of Louise Byrne to the Teagasc Authority.

Byrne is the deputy chief inspector at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) with responsibility for food and feed safety, crop policy and plant health.

Byrne is also the current chief plant health officer for Ireland. She replaces Eilís O’Connell as the department representative on the Teagasc Authority.

Appointment to Teagasc Authority

Louise Byrne

Byrne has worked for the DAFM since 1998, primarily in areas relating to animal breeding and official controls along the agri-food and feed chain.

She was previously head of the Brexit and International Trade Division in the department of agriculture with responsibility for Brexit and international trade matters, including coordinating all aspects of the department’s response to the UK’s decision to leave the EU.

A native of Co. Cavan and now living in Co. Meath, Byrne holds a degree in agricultural science, specialising in animal science from University College Dublin (UCD).

She went on to qualify with a masters in agricultural science from UCD under the supervision of Dr. Frank O’Mara, current director of Teagasc.

Her masters on ‘Protein and energy availability from grass and grass/clover swards during the growing season’ was researched at Teagasc, Grange. Byrne also holds a bachelor of arts degree in law.

Speaking at a meeting of the Teagasc Authority in Oak Park today (Wednesday, March 1), Liam Herlihy, chair of Teagasc, welcomed Byrne to the authority, saying: “Louise brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the authority which will be crucial to informing our decisions in the years ahead.

“I look forward to working with Louise over the coming years.”

Herlihy also thanked Eilís O’Connell, on behalf of the authority, management and staff, for her contribution to Teagasc while a member of the authority over the last five years, and wished her well for the future.