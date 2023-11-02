The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has welcomed the launch of Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra’s) UK-wide consultation on contractual relationships in the UK egg industry.

Contributions from across the UK and DAERA are invited to the consultation which encourages stakeholders to speak about and highlight concerns or specific issues for the local egg sector.

Evidence will also be gathered regarding how supply chain arrangements in the sector currently function and the nature of the relationships between the various parties.

It will also seek views on whether the functioning of the supply chain can be improved.

DAERA said it will work closely with officials in Defra, Wales and Scotland to consider the views received.

The aim is to ensure that the UK government’s proposed solutions to any issues identified take account of the views of local stakeholders and those of incoming Northern Ireland ministers.

UK egg industry

Since 2006, egg consumption in the UK has grown almost every year, rising by three billion eggs (industry estimates) over that period which is an average growth of 260 million eggs per year.

Free range sales have also risen sharply and now represent 70% of retail egg sales, which is more than double their level in 2004 (32%).

Free range eggs overall production, including eggs for food service and food manufacturing has also more than doubled from 27% to 60%.

Retail egg sales showed strong growth rising by 50% between 2008 and 2021, with growth being strong among younger consumers aged 18-44.

Research by Kantar has also revealed that the value of retail egg sales is over £1.2 billion, which has increased since 2004 by approximately £600 million. Most of those eggs (65%) are sold through multiple retailers.