DAERA launches 2020 postgraduate studentship scheme

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has opened applications for its 2020 postgraduate studentship scheme.

The scheme offers 12 new studentships, due to commence in October 2020, to carry out specific research over a three year period, while working towards a PhD qualification.

The competition is open to all graduates who meet eligibility criteria and all applications must meet one of DAERA’s Postgraduate Studentship Research Needs for 2020.

Identified potential topics include:

Measures to increase the productivity, resilience, and environmental sustainability of agricultural production systems of all farming sectors through genetic improvement, livestock housing systems, precision in nutrient or feed input requirements and nutrient management;

Potential applications for remote sensing technology in Northern Ireland agriculture;

Development of novel and innovative NI agri-food products and processes.

DAERA Permanent Secretary, Dr. Denis McMahon expressed his delight at the calibre of postgraduate funded students.

He said: “High-quality scientific research is essential for DAERA to address issues and make sound evidence-based decisions in a period of rapidly evolving challenges.

The research is aligned with DAERA’s needs and contribute to our vision of a ‘living, working, active landscape valued by everyone’.

Funding is provided in the form of a student maintenance grant and fees are paid directly to the student’s university.

Applications must be submitted before midnight on February 25, 2020, and interviews will be held between April 6 and 8, 2020.

More information and details of how to apply for the awards are available at: https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/daera-studentships.