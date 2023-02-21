The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) in Northern Ireland has issued a reminder to farmers about the responsible use of products licensed for the treatment for sheep scab.

The department has asked farmers to “dip, don’t shower” their sheep when treating them for sheep scab.

It is a highly contagious disease and is often brought onto the farm by sheep coming from marts or sales.

“There are worrying signs of a new trend whereby organophosphate sheep dip formulations, used to treat sheep scab, are being incorrectly used in sheep showers,” DAERA said in a statement.

“Products licensed to treat sheep scab are only to be used as dips.”

The department said it wants to remind farmers that it is an offence to use a product licensed only for dipping, in a sheep shower system.

There are currently two treatment methods available to kill the mites that cause sheep scab. These are:

Injectable formulations based on ivermectin-type drugs;

Organophosphate sheep dips.

Recently, DAERA warned, there have been reports that resistance to the injectable formulations is developing.

“This means that on some farms, the only effective method of treatment available is the organophosphate sheep dips,” it said.

“These are very powerful formulations and to date, no resistance to the active ingredient has been identified. Preserving their effective use is therefore of the utmost importance.”

DAERA is therefore encouraging flock keepers to check the products they, and contractors working for them, are using to treat their sheep.