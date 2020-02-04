Cullinan: ‘I’ve spoken to 2 factory CEOs…and have a line in with ABP’

In the week since he has taken office, Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) national president Tim Cullinan has met with CEOs from two meat processing firms so far – and has opened communications with ABP with plans for talks with the processor.

Following years of little correspondence between the two sides, Cullinan told attendees at Laois IFA’s annual general meeting in Abbeyleix last night, Monday, February 3, that he “has a line in” with the beef processing giant.

Commenting on the current state of affairs on the beef sector, the new president highlighted that there has been a crisis for two years now, adding that “factories want to do everything but put up the base price”.

“Now the game they’re at, at the moment, is trying to buy finished or nearly finished cattle in the marts – anything bar get that base price up,” he told Laois IFA members.

I’ve already met with two CEOs of two of the factories and look, I put it bluntly to them that they may get serious.

“If they want a beef industry in Ireland, they’re going to have to bloody well pay farmers for what they produce.

“It can’t continue – I know what it’s like better than anyone myself; I’ve been through more crises than anyone in the pig sector. €3.60 or €3.70/kg finishing cattle – we all know there’s nothing in it. I was blunt and told them straight up this is where we’re at.”

However, Cullinan warned that farmers need to sit down with the entire beef sector and come up with a plan going forward – including the factories.

I know we haven’t been taking to ABP in the IFA for the last few years. I’ve a line in there already – I’ve no problem getting a senior level in to ABP. There will be a meeting there shortly.

“I think it’s important that we sit down and be able to negotiate with the key stakeholders in that industry.”

Advertisement

Cullinan told attendees that he also intends meeting with the CEOs of “all the major retailers” in the coming weeks, highlighting his experience in this area from the pig sector during 2011 and 2012.

“I know the taskforce is there at the moment and we’ll have to keep an eye on what’s happening there as well, on the movements, on the 30 months.

I know there’s mixed views on that and there’s a review going on at the moment.

“But if it comes out that the markets don’t require some of these things, we definitely have to look at them. We see what’s happened going into China.,” the president added.

Chinese negotiations

Continuing on the topic of China, Cullinan criticised the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine for “being too soft” in negotiating trade agreements:

“I’m amazed that our department negotiated for less than 30-month meat going into China.

Where’s most of the meat going into China from? South America – they don’t even know the age of the cattle out there. I think our department and officials have been too soft in negotiating these trade agreements.

“The way they’re negotiating these trade deals is too soft and it’s an area I will zone in on going forward,” the president stressed.