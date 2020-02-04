9ac equestrian property suited to a ‘commercial enterprise or small holding’
Tom McDonald & Associates brings to the market an opportunity to acquire a superb five-bed detached house with stables and sheds on circa 9ac of land, situated in Killmullen, Portarlington, Co. Laois.
Located in a country setting, yet just a short drive to the M7 motorway and the Curragh, this charming lot would be suited to a commercial enterprise, equestrian centre or a small holding.
Amenities
The 9ac, on which the farm sits, includes paddocks for grazing. Furthermore, within the sale are several outbuildings, considered to be in good condition.
This includes:
- Four stables;
- A tack room;
- Four out-sheds;
- A cattle crush; and
- A garage/workshop on the grounds.
The largest out-shed, which extends to approximately 4,000ft², has an additional two stables.
In addition to the equestrian facilities is a wonderful family home, which is accessed via a tree-lined driveway and extends to approximately 230m² (2,475ft²).
The accommodation consists of: an entrance hall; two reception rooms; a kitchen/dining area; a sun room; one bedroom; and a shower room on the ground floor.
The well-fitted kitchen has a warm brick surround for the solid fuel stove with a back boiler, while both reception rooms feature solid fuel open fireplaces.
On the first floor, there are: four bedrooms (two en-suite); a family bathroom; a walk-in hot press; and a walk-in wardrobe.
Additional information
The residence contains dual central heating, both oil and solid fuel, with access to mains electricity and well water also.
The property is described as a ‘must view’ by the sellers, with an asking price of €675,000. More images, as well as further information on the property, are available online.