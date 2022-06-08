The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has confirmed that 288 new tractors were licensed for the first time during May.

This is an increase of 22 units compared to the same month in 2021 when 266 tractors were licensed. It is also a significant jump from the 198 new tractors registered in May 2020.

During the first five months of the year, 1,221 new tractors were licensed for the first time.

Between January and May 2021, 1,285 new units were registered, which was up from 1,088 in the same timeframe in the previous year.

The CSO data shows that 247 used (imported) tractors were licensed for the first time in May.

This is a substantial fall on the May 2021 figure of 361. However, it is a marked increase on the same month in 2020 when 122 used tractors were registered.

Advertisement

From January to the end of May this year, 1,053 used (imported) tractors were licensed – down from 1,743 in the first five months of 2021.

CSO

Meanwhile, the data released today (Wednesday, June 8) by the CSO shows the continued growth in the number of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles licensed in Ireland.

The number of new electric cars licensed has more than doubled from 3,678 in the first five months of 2021 to 7,825 in 2022.

At the same time the number of new diesel cars is decreasing. Between January and May, 26% of new private cars licensed were diesel, compared with 37% in the same period in 2021.

The data also shows that Toyota was the most popular make of new private cars licensed with 1,033 units, followed by Volkswagen (896), Hyundai (876), Skoda (507) and BMW (439).

Together these five makes represent more than half (53%) of all new private cars licensed in May 2022.