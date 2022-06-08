A man in his 40s has died after the motorbike he was riding collided with a tractor on the Aughrim Road in Magherafelt shortly after 8:00p.m last night (June 7).

The collision involved a red Massey Ferguson tractor and a black Triumph Daytona motorbike.

The rider of the motorbike was brought to hospital but died shortly afterwards from his injuries.

Advertisement

The road remains closed while an investigation into the collision takes place.

Sergeant Amanda McIvor has appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision, including another motorcyclist seen in the area at the time, or who has dash-cam footage which could assist officers with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1977 07/06/22.