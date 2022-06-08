7,791 Leaving Certificate students are due to sit the written agriculture science exam later this month, according to the State Examinations Commission (SEC).

Over 63,000 students are today (Wednesday, June 8) beginning their Leaving Certificate or Leaving Certificate Applied written exams.

68,048 candidates are also sitting their Junior Cycle examinations.

However, Leaving Cert agricultural science students still have time to prepare for their written exam.

Both the higher and ordinary level papers will be sat between 2:00p.m and 4:30p.m on Monday, June 20. 4,557 male and 3,234 female students are due to take on the written exam.

Students have already submitted their project or ‘individual investigative study’ – this year’s theme was, “Conservation of the environment through Irish agricultural practice“.

Leaving Certificate Applied students will sit their agriculture/horticulture exam on Wednesday, June 15 from 9:30a.m to 11:00a.m.

Advertisement

To take into account the disruption to teaching and learning experienced by the Leaving Certificate class of 2022, extensive changes have been made to the written exam papers.

For agricultural science students, this year’s paper will include two sections with increased choice provided through the inclusion of additional questions.

Students will also be required to complete fewer questions.

Minister for Education Norma Foley and the Minister of State for Special Education and Inclusion, Josepha Madigan sent their best wishes to all students sitting State exams this year.

“You have worked tirelessly and diligently, even through the unique challenges of the last two years. That perseverance has brought you here, the hard work is done and will stand to you in the coming days and weeks,” Minister Foley said.

“It is also important to note that we will have a deferred sitting of the Leaving Certificate examinations starting on June 30 for any student who contracts Covid-19 or cannot attend an exam due to Covid-19 symptoms, as well as close family bereavement or serious injury or illness,” the minister added.



