The total value of food and live animal exports in July 2023 fell back to €1.17 billion, according to latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

A month earlier the total value of food and live animal exports stood at €1.4 billion in June, the CSO has highlighted.

In the first seven months of 2023 food and live animal exports from Ireland rose modestly year-on-year to €8.3 billion – compared to a corresponding €8.1 billion a year earlier.

Exports of live animals were valued at €38 million in the month of July while the value of meat and “meat preparations” was estimated to be €364 million in July 2023.

The total value of dairy products and birds’ eggs exports stood at €348 million in July, according to the CSO.

Advertisement

Source: CSO

According to Ciarán Counihan, statistician in the CSO international trade in goods division, overall in July, Ireland’s unadjusted exports of goods increased by €1 billion to €16 billion when compared with July 2022.

But he added that when seasonally adjusted, exports of goods fell by €500 million compared with June 2023.

“Comparing the first seven months of 2023 with the same period in 2022, exports of goods were down 3%, while the value of imports increased by 3%.

“Exports for the first seven months of 2023 were €117 billion,” he said.

The figures show that exports to Great Britain were €1.8 billion, which was 12% of total exports in July, and one of the largest share of exports to Britain was food and live animals with a total value of €316 million.

Advertisement

Imports

Total imports were estimated to be €11 billion in July which was over €300 million more than imports in July 2022.

The total value of food and drink imports into Ireland in July was €760 million which included €23 million worth of live animal imports and €89 million of meat and meat preparations.

Ireland also imported €81 million worth of dairy and birds’ eggs.

There was also feedstuffs with a total value of €80 million imported in July.

The latest CSO figures also show there was also €19 million of crude fertilisers and minerials imported in the same month.