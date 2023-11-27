One of the schemes that paid “the highest amount in subsidies in 2022” was the Green Low-carbon Agri-environment Scheme (GLAS) with payments of €179 million, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

A new report published by the CSO today (Monday, November 27) also shows that another scheme which was among those paying the “highest subsidies” in 2022 was the afforestation scheme which provided €57 million in grants.

The CSO today published its Environmental Subsidies and Similar Transfers 2022 report which shows that climate related subsidies were valued at €396 million in 2022.

Clare O’Hara, statistician in the CSO environment and climate division, said in total environmental subsidies and similar transfers were €1.6 billion in 2022.

“This was a 7% increase on the value of environmental transfers in 2021.

“The increase was mainly due to higher levels of support for energy efficiency retrofitting schemes and wastewater investment in 2022, which outweighed a decrease in funding for production of energy from renewable sources,” O’Hara added.

According to the CSO the schemes that paid the highest amount in subsidies in 2022 were:

€459 million for wastewater infrastructure under the Uisce Éireann Capital Investment Plan;

€287 million for the Public Service Obligation (PSO) Levy support to electricity generation from renewable sources;

€179 million for the Green Low-carbon Agri-environment Scheme (GLAS);

€64 million for Local Authority housing retrofits;

€63 million in grants under the electric vehicle grants;

€57 million in grants under the afforestation scheme.

According to the CSO 61% or €962 million of total environmental transfers went to environmental protection activities, while 39% or €610 million, went to resource management activities in 2022.

It also highlighted that corporations received the largest sector share of environmental transfers in 2022 valued at €652 million.

The CSO report also outlined that “general government received €625 million in environmental transfers in 2022, and households received €274 million.

“Transfers to corporations mainly went to the agriculture, forestry and fishing sectors – €306 million and the electricity and gas sector – €288 million,” it stated.