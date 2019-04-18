Crowds descend for tailored farm health and safety talks in Tipp

Large crowds descended on a farm in north Tipperary yesterday, Wednesday, April 18, for a farm safety event with a difference.

Organised by North Tipperary Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), Teagasc and Maxol Lubricants, the day was described as a huge success, with over 450 people in attendance.

Hosted by the Moran family, in Borrisokane, farm safety features were front and centre at the event, including safe animal handling facilities, securely locked agitation points and warning signs underlining the dangers present on the farm.

As a survivor of a farm accident a number of years ago, Padraig Moran related the story of breaking his leg while assisting a neighbour calving a cow; this incident highlighted to Padraig the need for safe animal handling facilities.

Fun on the Farm offered younger children attending the day an opportunity to drive Roly tractors and experience “life as a farmer”, while a pet farm also present allowed young (and not-so-young) visitors to enjoy seeing a variety of species of animals and foul.

AgriKids founder Alma Jordan underlined the message of farm safety to children with workshops and role play, empowering them to be ‘safety ambassadors’.

The tractor simulator supplied by Maxol Lubricants was a great attraction with local secondary school teenagers competing for the coveted prize of a trip to Farmhand; a prize eventually secured by Nenagh College.

Safe handling of pesticides and lubricants in addition to working with heights attracted much interest.

Cardiologist Michael Conway gave a powerful account to the gathered audience, underlining the need to look after their health, noting that farmers are seven times more likely to have a heart attack than people from other professions.

A number of trade stands also set up shop on the day, with several running with a farm safety theme.

FBD Insurance was also on hand to advise on the need to ensure that farmers have the correct policy in place for their needs.

Commenting following the event, IFA county chairperson Imelda Walsh hailed the success of the event, saying:

“As North Tipperary IFA chairperson I was delighted to be a partner in this event with Teagasc and Maxol Lubricants.

I am very confident that our audience found the event interesting and informative – and hopefully took away one thing they can do more safely on their farm.