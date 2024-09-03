A UK malting operation has commenced farm-based barley production trials, focusing on the use of low carbon fertilisers.

Crisp Malt has confirmed to Agriland that the work is at an early stage, but will gather further momentum during the period ahead.

The use of low carbon fertilisers is widely regarded as one way of improving sustainability levels within production agriculture.

Crisp Malt has indicated that low carbon fertilisers have 60% less greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Their use also leads to less runoff and improved nitrogen use efficiency (NUE) in crops.

The specification of low carbon fertilisers includes ammoniacal hydrogen (H) that has been produced using electrolysis, powered by renewable electricity.

Most international fertiliser manufacturers are now offering low carbon product options.

Meanwhile, Crisp Malt is also committing to a raft of other measures, which will enhance the sustainability levels achieved across its entire operation.

These include the replacement of diesel with hydro-treated vegetable oil (HVO) to run its fleet of lorries and recycling plastic sacks.

Working with grower groups to develop a sustainable farming strategy is also a priority.

Low carbon fertilisers

Crisp Malt’s annual 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report outlines a range of initiatives across its operations and supply chain.

The drinks industry has significant environmental impacts due to multiple elements of the production process being resource-intensive.

The Scotch whisky industry alone uses around 10% of Scotland’s entire energy production, while breweries account for an estimated 4.8% of electricity and fuel usage in the food and drink sector.

Crisp Malt recognises that maintaining long-lasting partnerships within its supply chain is key to achieving sustainable production and consumption across brewing and distilling.

The company made significant progress towards its long-term sustainability goals in 2023, while recognising the challenges and interdependencies in reaching them.

Recent achievements highlighted in the 2024 report include significant decreases in carbon emissions

These have been reduced by 10kg CO2e/t of malt produced since the company’s baseline of 2019, reaching an average of 157.7 kg CO2e/t across its UK maltings.

Crisp Malt has also launched a scheme enabling customers to recycle their plastic malt packaging, with full traceability.

Commenting on the significance of the latest ESG report, Ellie Wood, the sustainability coordinator at Crisp Malt, said:

“Our long-standing partnerships with our grower groups has enabled us to develop a sustainable farming strategy which aligns with our targets, but also supports the growers’ farm business development.

“Trialling a low carbon fertiliser is particularly significant, as around 75% of greenhouse gas emissions are related to nitrogen fertiliser use and manufacture.

“By finding an alternative, we have the ability to make huge reductions to our Scope 3 emissions.

“As this report highlights, we are taking great steps towards ensuring a sustainable future for Crisp Malt,” Wood said.

Wood added that there is “more work to be done, but I’m proud of our record so far – from reducing greenhouse gas emissions across production, transportation and farming to maintaining long-lasting relationships with our suppliers and customers.

“Sustainability is something that affects us all, from field to glass, so we will be working closely with our farmers, colleagues, and customers alike to reach our targets.

“Maintaining these long lasting partnerships across our supply chain is vital to the success of our sustainability strategy and reaching our goal of achieving net zero by 2045.”