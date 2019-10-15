Criminal damage investigation on bales slashed in Fermanagh

An investigation is ongoing into criminal damage where bales of silage were slashed in Co. Fermanagh recently.

In a statement to AgriLand, a spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed: “Police received a report of criminal damage being caused to bales in the Corratistune Road area of Derrylin.”

Inspector Rory Hoy said: “It was reported to police on Saturday October 5, that it had been discovered that the wrapping on a number of bales in the Corratistune Road area of Kinawley had been slashed.

Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing for anyone with information, or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, to call us on 101 quoting reference number 456 of 07/10/19.

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111,” the inspector added.

Info sought following hit-and-run…involving tractor

In other news, help and information has been sought from the public by the PSNI in relation to a hit-and-run incident involving a tractor.

The incident occurred in Co. Down last month, and appears to have involved a Claas tractor pulling a trailer, judging by police descriptions.

Making an appeal for information, local members of the PSNI took to social media, stating:

Police are looking for information from anyone who may have witnessed a light green tractor with red wheels pulling a trailer on the Derryboy Road, Crossgar, on Tuesday, September 10, at approximately 2:00pm.

This tractor was involved in a collision causing significant damage to property and has failed to stop or report this.

“The resident has returned home from holiday to discover the damage,” the statement added.