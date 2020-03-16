Creed pays tribute to ‘those who put food on our tables’

Michael Creed, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, has issued a statement paying tribute to “those who put food on our tables”.

In a message posted on his Twitter page, Minister Creed highlighted the efforts of farmers in light of the escalating coronavirus situation.

“At a time of significant challenge to our nation, I want to take a moment to pay tribute to the men and women who work to put food on our tables everyday,” the minister commented.

In Ireland, we can tend to take the high-quality food that Irish farmers, fishers and food processing companies make available to us for granted.

“Faced with a global public health crisis however, it becomes clear how important our food production system is to our everyday lives and our wellbeing,” Minister Creed stressed.

Advertisement

“Food production is a critical part of the national infrastructure that will help to keep our citizens safe and well through this difficult period. The work that people in the food sector do is critically important.

“Our farmers, our fishers and those who work in processing, retail and distribution have the same concerns, vulnerabilities and caring duties as other citizens, but their contribution to the national interest is particularly important at this time,” the minister highlighted.

“At a time when we there are significant restrictions to daily life, it is important to record our gratitude to those whose continuing work ensures that the people of Ireland can continue to rely on the quality and safety of Irish food,” Minister Creed concluded.