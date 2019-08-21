Creed confirms beef sector reform talks have concluded

Talks with beef stakeholders on a reform in the beef sector have concluded last night, according to the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed.

Commenting on the closure of the talks, Minister Creed said: “After long and detailed negotiations, stakeholders have reached agreement on a wide of very significant issues.

The news comes following the media blackout that had been put in place for day three of the beef sector reform talks yesterday, Tuesday, August 20, in Co. Kildare.

Continuing, Minister Creed said: “Progress was made on important initiatives aimed at improving transparency along the supply chain, and improving communication between the industry and farmers”

Review of the grid;

Review of the in-spec criteria for the quality payment system bonus;

Availability of carcass images

Appeals system for carcass classification in manually grading factories

Publication of an expert report on new technology in mechanical carcass classification and

Promotional initiatives for the beef sector;

Market transparency initiatives, including more detailed price reporting, and the transposition of the EU Directive on Unfair Trading Practices. The agreement includes commitments on:

Concluding, Minister Creed said: “I wish to thank Michael Dowling for his excellent work in chairing the talks and all of the participants for the constructive engagement throughout the process”