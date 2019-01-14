Creed announces approval of over 2,000 TAMS applicants

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, has announced today (January 14) that the department will commence approving 2,090 applications for the latest tranche of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) II.

The minister also announced that meal bins will be included among the items available under the scheme.

This is tranche 12 of TAMS II, which has received the fourth highest number of applications for all tranches so far.

The department claims that the estimated value of the applications received is €30.5 million.

I am delighted with the continued interest in the suite of seven measures available under the TAMS scheme. There are now over 22,900 applications received under the scheme to date, including over 2,000 applications in the latest tranche.

“Over €103 million has been paid out to farmers so far under the scheme, with weekly payments currently averaging over €1.2 million,” said Creed.

Advertisement

The meal bins can be applied for using the department’s online application system at agfood.ie.

Tranche 12 of the scheme opened on December 8, 2018, and will end on April 5 this year, after the December 7 closing date for applications.

The department claims that the system of penalties for late submissions of applications has been revised to allow for “increased flexibility and graduated penalties”.

“In response to requests to make meal bins available to all sectors, particularly after the fodder challenges faced by farmers in 2018, I have decided to extend their provision to all sectors with immediate effect,” said the minister.