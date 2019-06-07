Cows get ‘presidential’ treatment with Garda ‘escort’

Gardaí stationed in Co. Clare in recent days for the US presidential visit to Ireland have been busy making themselves useful in the area.

Members of An Garda Síochána were out and about on motorcycles – providing an “escort” for a local farmer’s cows being moved along a road.

Taking to social media, the Gardaí made the most of the opportunity for some lighthearted commentary, stating: “Have you herd? We didn’t just escort the president over the few days in Clare…

Have you herd??? We didn’t just escort the President over the few days in Clare….. Just an udder day on the job. Milking this one!#TrumpVisit #TrumpInIreland pic.twitter.com/jjgz6Bils9 — Garda Info (@gardainfo) June 6, 2019



“Just an udder day on the job. Milking this one!” the Garda Twitter account added.

Under such supervision, the farmer would undoubtedly have been relieved to get the cows safely to their grazing ground.

Moving cattle on the road

Earlier this year, AgriLand spoke to the Road Safety Authority (RSA), and with the health and safety officer at Mayo Co. Council about the rules governing the movement of cattle on roads and the ways in which farmers can protect themselves.

Noel Gibbons, health and safety officer, Mayo Co. Council, pointed out that farmers who drive cattle along a road need to ensure that they identify and manage risk in order to avoid potentially costly legal consequences.

“Use road signs to warn other users that cattle are on the road,” he advised.

To avoid liability, you must ensure that you use all reasonable care to prevent the animals from causing harm or damage and whether you have acted reasonably will be judged by the standards of the ordinary man.

“If permanent signs are needed at regular crossing places, you should approach your local council; one type of sign to provide is the flap folding sign which can be opened/closed as necessary.