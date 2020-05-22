Covid-19 crunch: By how much will farm incomes be affected in 2020?
Covid-19 could hit Irish farm incomes with average overall reductions of anywhere between 26% and 57% this year, depending on the outcome scenario, a new report has warned.
Analysis of a range of scenarios, conducted in the report published by Teagasc, finds that income in 2020 across the sector as a whole will drop relative to the income forecast for 2020 in the absence of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The study looked at the forecast 2020 outcomes across the different farming enterprises before Covid-19 struck, and then devised three scenarios brought about by the impact of the coronavirus.
These are based on factors such as: the collapse in demand from the food service sector; a consequent product surplus, leading to steep reductions in commodity prices in 2020, and expected to run into 2021; and the relatively fixed nature of supply, based on the limited ability of farmers to cut production in the short term.
Under Scenario 1, Teagasc looked at: reductions of 10% on cattle, sheep and milk prices; an increase of 13% in pig prices; and a mixed tillage situation of no change in barley prices but a 10% increase in wheat prices.
In Scenario 2, the report analysed a situation including: more drastic drops of 15% in cattle, sheep and farm-gate milk prices; a 5% increase in pig prices; and an unchanged wheat price but a 10% drop in barley prices.
Finally, in the worst-case Scenario 3, the study investigated: 20% cuts to cattle, sheep and farm-gate milk prices; no change in pig prices; and drops of 10% and 20% for wheat and barley prices respectively.
In the three coronavirus impact scenarios, income reductions are given relative to the forecast 2020 figures without Covid-19.
Cattle rearing
Cattle rearing was deemed to be the worst impacted by Covid-19. Under the forecast income for 2020 had the coronavirus not struck, cattle rearing enterprises had been predicted to receive an average income of €9,399 in 2020, up 2% on 2019.
Under Scenario 1 in the report, cattle rearing incomes are expected to take a hit of 39% relative to 2019, to leave a forecast average income of €5,689, assuming a drop of 10% in finished cattle prices and a drop off of 4% in cattle sales volume compared to 2019.
Under Scenario 2, cattle rearing incomes will drop by 60% due to Covid-19, to leave an average income of €3,756 for 2020.
Finally, under Scenario 3, incomes are expected to take a whopping 78% cut, to leave just €2,085 for the average cattle rearing income.
Cattle other
“Cattle other” had been predicted to drop 3% in income for 2020 before Covid-19 hit, with an average income of €15,117 forecast for 2020.
Under Scenario 1, cattle other incomes are set to take a hit of 41% for an average 2020 income of €8,922, assuming the same impact as cattle rearing on sales and prices.
Under Scenario 2, cattle other incomes will fall by 58% to drop to €6,360 in 2020.
Under the third, most drastic scenario, incomes will nosedive by 74% to leave an income of €3,896 on average.
Sheep
Sheep farming was expected to increase 9% in 2020 prior to Covid-19 for an average income of €15,103.
Under Scenario 1, sheep incomes are in line for a 27% drop relative to 2019, for an average income of €10,989 due to Covid-19.
Under the second scenario, sheep incomes will fall by 44% to give an average of €8,448 in 2020.
In Scenario 3, incomes will fall by 59% for an average figure of €6,252 for sheep farmers in 2020.
Dairy
Dairy farm incomes had also been expected to improve by 9% in 2020 before Covid-19 to give an average income of €76,750.
Under Scenario 1, dairy incomes are expected to decrease by 21% to give an average of 60,985 for 2020.
In Scenario 2, incomes will drop by 36% for an average income of €49,346 in 2020.
In the worst-case third scenario, dairy incomes will essentially halve – with a 49% cut – to leave an average income of €39,505 in 2020.
Tillage
Tillage farm incomes were expected to be back by 2% in 2020 for an average income of €30,017 prior to Covid-19.
Under the first coronavirus scenario, tillage incomes will take a hit of 6% for a 2020 average of €28,198 – the least impacted farm enterprise.
Under Scenario 2, incomes will fall by 23% to give a figure of €23,031 on average for 2020.
In Teagasc’s Scenario 3, tillage incomes will drop by 41% for an average 2020 income of €17,829.
Average farm income
Overall, it was expected that average farm incomes overall would be €25,724 in 2020, up 5% relative to 2019, before the onset of coronavirus.
In Scenario 1, the average income will take a 26% hit to leave a 2020 figure of €19,112.
Under the second scenario, average incomes will drop by 42% for an overall average of €14,906.
In the worst-case situation of Scenario 3, the study predicts an average overall income of just €11,167 – a drop of 57% relative to 2020 forecasts with no coronavirus.
The report concludes that the total income reduction in Irish agriculture in 2020, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, could range from €0.7 billion to as much as €1.6 billion, depending on the scenario examined.
