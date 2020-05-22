Covid-19 crunch: By how much will farm incomes be affected in 2020?

Covid-19 could hit Irish farm incomes with average overall reductions of anywhere between 26% and 57% this year, depending on the outcome scenario, a new report has warned.

Analysis of a range of scenarios, conducted in the report published by Teagasc, finds that income in 2020 across the sector as a whole will drop relative to the income forecast for 2020 in the absence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The study looked at the forecast 2020 outcomes across the different farming enterprises before Covid-19 struck, and then devised three scenarios brought about by the impact of the coronavirus.

Because the crisis is an evolving situation and its short-term impact will be dependent on how successful health strategies are in suppressing the virus, the below three scenarios were drawn up, the report notes.

These are based on factors such as: the collapse in demand from the food service sector; a consequent product surplus, leading to steep reductions in commodity prices in 2020, and expected to run into 2021; and the relatively fixed nature of supply, based on the limited ability of farmers to cut production in the short term.

Under Scenario 1, Teagasc looked at: reductions of 10% on cattle, sheep and milk prices; an increase of 13% in pig prices; and a mixed tillage situation of no change in barley prices but a 10% increase in wheat prices.

In Scenario 2, the report analysed a situation including: more drastic drops of 15% in cattle, sheep and farm-gate milk prices; a 5% increase in pig prices; and an unchanged wheat price but a 10% drop in barley prices.

Finally, in the worst-case Scenario 3, the study investigated: 20% cuts to cattle, sheep and farm-gate milk prices; no change in pig prices; and drops of 10% and 20% for wheat and barley prices respectively.

In the three coronavirus impact scenarios, income reductions are given relative to the forecast 2020 figures without Covid-19.

Cattle rearing

Cattle rearing was deemed to be the worst impacted by Covid-19. Under the forecast income for 2020 had the coronavirus not struck, cattle rearing enterprises had been predicted to receive an average income of €9,399 in 2020, up 2% on 2019.

Under Scenario 1 in the report, cattle rearing incomes are expected to take a hit of 39% relative to 2019, to leave a forecast average income of €5,689, assuming a drop of 10% in finished cattle prices and a drop off of 4% in cattle sales volume compared to 2019.

Under Scenario 2, cattle rearing incomes will drop by 60% due to Covid-19, to leave an average income of €3,756 for 2020.

Finally, under Scenario 3, incomes are expected to take a whopping 78% cut, to leave just €2,085 for the average cattle rearing income.

Cattle other

“Cattle other” had been predicted to drop 3% in income for 2020 before Covid-19 hit, with an average income of €15,117 forecast for 2020.

Under Scenario 1, cattle other incomes are set to take a hit of 41% for an average 2020 income of €8,922, assuming the same impact as cattle rearing on sales and prices.

Under Scenario 2, cattle other incomes will fall by 58% to drop to €6,360 in 2020.

Under the third, most drastic scenario, incomes will nosedive by 74% to leave an income of €3,896 on average.

Sheep

Sheep farming was expected to increase 9% in 2020 prior to Covid-19 for an average income of €15,103.

Under Scenario 1, sheep incomes are in line for a 27% drop relative to 2019, for an average income of €10,989 due to Covid-19.

Under the second scenario, sheep incomes will fall by 44% to give an average of €8,448 in 2020.

In Scenario 3, incomes will fall by 59% for an average figure of €6,252 for sheep farmers in 2020.

Dairy

Dairy farm incomes had also been expected to improve by 9% in 2020 before Covid-19 to give an average income of €76,750.

Under Scenario 1, dairy incomes are expected to decrease by 21% to give an average of 60,985 for 2020.

In Scenario 2, incomes will drop by 36% for an average income of €49,346 in 2020.

In the worst-case third scenario, dairy incomes will essentially halve – with a 49% cut – to leave an average income of €39,505 in 2020.

Tillage

Tillage farm incomes were expected to be back by 2% in 2020 for an average income of €30,017 prior to Covid-19.

Under the first coronavirus scenario, tillage incomes will take a hit of 6% for a 2020 average of €28,198 – the least impacted farm enterprise.

Under Scenario 2, incomes will fall by 23% to give a figure of €23,031 on average for 2020.

In Teagasc’s Scenario 3, tillage incomes will drop by 41% for an average 2020 income of €17,829.

Average farm income

Overall, it was expected that average farm incomes overall would be €25,724 in 2020, up 5% relative to 2019, before the onset of coronavirus.

In Scenario 1, the average income will take a 26% hit to leave a 2020 figure of €19,112.

Under the second scenario, average incomes will drop by 42% for an overall average of €14,906.

In the worst-case situation of Scenario 3, the study predicts an average overall income of just €11,167 – a drop of 57% relative to 2020 forecasts with no coronavirus.

The report concludes that the total income reduction in Irish agriculture in 2020, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, could range from €0.7 billion to as much as €1.6 billion, depending on the scenario examined.