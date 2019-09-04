Countdown begins to ‘Ploughing 2019’ following lively launch

A broad greenfield site in Fenagh, Co. Carlow, is currently being transformed into a bustling city as the countdown draws close to the National Ploughing Championships 2019.

Now less than two weeks out from #Ploughing19 the event was officially launched on the site with a preview of things to come set out by the National Ploughing Association (NPA).

At the launch this morning, Wednesday, September 4, members of the media and special guests were entertained by local performers from Carlow while prize-winning animals, quality machines, horses and hounds were all on display.

Launching the event, NPA managing director Anna May McHugh said: “The championships not only provides a national stage for showcasing all things agricultural, but also brings together people from all sectors of Irish society, both rural and urban, to enjoy three days immersed in country living.”

The managing director also highlighted the international appeal of the event, noting that attendees will be coming this year from: Turkey; the US; UK; Uganda; Germany; India; Poland; Ghana; Belgium; New Zealand; France; Saudi Arabia; Latvia; and the Netherlands.

It was also noted that there will be millions of euro worth of agricultural and plant machinery on display, including “cutting edge agricultural technology and equipment”, with the opportunity to see these in action in the machinery demonstration area.

Top-quality livestock will also be on display, the NPA has promised, with visitors afforded the chance to learn about livestock management, genetics, nutrition and healthcare.

This year will see the introduction of a new ‘Agritech’ pavilion which will include interactive demonstrations.

NPA assistant managing director Anna Marie McHugh also commented ahead of the three-day showcase, highlighting the organisation’s move towards a three-bin waste system to boost recycling.

“Watch out for the clear signage in our catering areas and have a chat with the ‘Green Bin angels’ who will be on-hand to give you advice and help you dispose of your waste in the right place.

“We will also have bottle recycling units throughout the site,” McHugh added.

In the ploughing stakes a “particularly strong programme” will see more than 300 competitors from across the country and Northern Ireland take part in Carlow, across the three days.

This year the introduction of the new ‘Novice’ reversible class will attract more young people into the competition.

Meanwhile, an “unprecedented number” of businesses will exhibit at the “Local Enterprise Village” at this year’s National Ploughing Championships, according to the NPA, with the Innovation Arena returning once again.

Other attractions set to return this year include: fashion shows; Meggers; sheep shearing; a hunt chase; a fun fair; a food trail; live music and dancing; vintage ploughing; threshing; and a motor show, to name a few.