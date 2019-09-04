Irish Vendéen Sheep Society show and sale season kicks off

The Irish Vendéen Sheep Society sale season is in full swing. The first sale took place on Tuesday, September 3, at Tullow Mart, Co. Carlow.

The Vendéen is mainly a terminal breed. They originated from the west coast of France. The sheep are distinguishable with their bulky looks; tight skins; and heavy wool cover – including the crown of their heads.

Regional ram sales during 2019: Delvin: Thursday, September 5;

Thursday, September 5; Cahir: Wednesday, September 11;

Wednesday, September 11; Ballinasloe: Thursday, September 12;

Thursday, September 12; Portumna: Tuesday, September 24;

Tuesday, September 24; Roscommon: Wednesday, October 2.

The show and sale in Delvin Livestock Mart is taking place tomorrow, Thursday, September 5. The show kicks off at 12:00pm and the sale commences at 1:00pm. The sale will consist of ram lambs and mature rams.

Advertisement

Premier show and sale

The Irish Vendéen Sheep Society held its premier show and sale at Roscommon Mart this year. There was a “high clearance rate”, with lamb prices ranging from €500/head up to €700/head.

Topping the sale was an overall champion from John Lynch, Ballinalee, Co. Longford. It sold for €1,500.

The second-highest price was also achieved by John Lynch, for his champion replacement index ram lamb. It made €1,100.

The third-highest price was achieved by Alan Crowe, Co. Meath, for a home-bred lamb. It sold for €900.

Other top prices included: Mark and Audrey Crowe, Co. Meath: €720;

Ciaran Coughlan, Co. Offaly: €710;

Ena Nagle, Co. Cork: €665;

Conor and Cheryl O’Brien, Co. Cork: €600.