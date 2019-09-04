UCD awards Honorary Doctor of Science to former Mountbellew principal
A former principal at Mountbellew Agricultural College has been awarded an Honorary Doctor of Science by University College Dublin (UCD).
Brother Tony Dolan was presented with the award on Monday, September 2.
The Honorary Doctor of Science degree acknowledges his contribution to sustainable agriculture and agricultural education in Ireland, Kenya and Uganda since 1971.
Br. Tony travelled overseas in 1978 and since then has dedicated himself to improving the livelihood of the people of Western Kenya and Northern Uganda through educating and supporting them in achieve sustainable systems of farming.
Following graduation, Br. Tony started teaching at Mountellew Agricultural College and within two years was appointed principal to the college, a position he held until 1989.
At Mountbellew, he led the development of new dairy and beef units and association training enabling many young farmers to successfully navigate their way through a rapidly modernising time in agriculture.
According to the statement, he successfully guided the upgrading of the centre to an agriculture college with over 2,000 graduates to date.
The Sustainable Agriculture and Rural Development curriculum developed at the college is now accredited by the Kenyan government as a nationally training course, helping many young men and women contribute to development in their local communities.