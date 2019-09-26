Coughlan to launch IFA presidential campaign this week

North Cork farmer and Munster chairman of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), John Coughlan, will launch his IFA presidential campaign on Saturday, September 28, at an evening event on his family farm.

The event will take place on the Coughlan’s family farm at Ballyellis, Buttevant, Co. Cork, from 7:00pm.

Coughlan is a dairy and beef farmer from Buttevant, Co. Cork, and an active member of the local community.

According to a statement from Coughlan, he is passionate about farming and the IFA and has worked hard on behalf of farmers both locally and nationally.

In the statement, Coughlan noted that it has been “a long time” since a Corkman has been at the helm of the IFA.

It was outlined in the statement that Coughlan is the first IFA presidential candidate from Cork in 40 years.

Leading the campaign in Cork, including meeting with every Government minister in the county, to deliver the €100 million BEAM scheme;

Delivering a 33% reduction in anti-dumping duties on ammonium nitrates into the EU, worth over €20 million/year to Irish farmers;

Delivering an increase of over 20% on gas line compensation to farmers. The statement outlined that some of Coughlan’s recent achievements include:

Directions to the event can be found here.