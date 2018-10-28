Corlough smallholding ‘ideal’ for self-sufficient Cavan lifestyle

Cavan smallholders have proven themselves to be an industrious lot and anyone looking to join their ranks may want to consider this holding at Corrachombra, Corlough, Co. Cavan.

Situated on approximately 3ac, the holding is ideally suited to those seeking a quiet rural retreat with the option to keep horses, according to selling agent, Gordon Hughes.

It has a number of stables and outbuildings. Complete with mountain views, this extensive property includes: two workshops; a greenhouse; a polytunnel; and various sheds on site and is, the agent said, suited to a self-sufficient lifestyle.

Accommodation at the Corlough house compromises: kitchen; sitting room with solid fuel stove; dining room; garden room; three bedrooms; and a bathroom. The dwelling is accompanied by numerous outbuildings, including five stables and a sand arena.

Features include two large workshops on site, one with a WC. The stables can accommodate up to five horses, the agent said.

The property is located approximately 10km from the nearest town of Ballinamore, which is a popular tourist area on the banks of the Shannon Erne waterway, with numerous water-based activities including fishing, golfing and walking trails.

“There are panoramic views of the Iron Mountains from the property,” said Hughes. “The present owners are currently using it for keeping horses as it has a small riding arena, and also operate a saddlery from one of the outbuildings, which was previously used as a museum.

“They are downsizing to a property nearer town and therefore are seeking a quick sale on this holding which offers endless potential,” the agent said.