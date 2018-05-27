Cork sisters do it for their late dad as they launch ‘Climb to Remember’

Two sisters from Kildorrery in north Cork helped to launch this year’s ‘Climb to Remember’ which pays tribute to loved ones while supporting the Mercy Hospital Foundation.

Niamh and Orla Walsh will take part in the fundraiser in the Galtee mountains on Sunday, June 10, in memory of their dad, Garry Walsh, who was from a farming background, and who passed away in March 2017.

He was diagnosed as having oesophageal cancer in November 2015.

While receiving treatment at the Mercy, Garry decided to organise a fundraising event.

In September 2016, he organised a five-mile family fun run/walk, followed by a social evening in Kildorrery Creamery, which raised a staggering €32,556.

Thanks to the tremendous success of the fundraisers, the Mercy Hospital Foundation was able to purchase a range of specialist equipment.

This included six electric profiling beds for cancer patients in St. Therese’s ward, as well as extra equipment such as eight high-backed patient chairs, 12 hot blankets, a triple pump, syringe driver and two monitors with thermometers.

Niamh said the challenge of climbing the Galtee mountain would give her family and their fellow hikers precious time to reflect on and remember loved ones who had passed away.

The care our dad received under Prof. Seamus O’Reilly and his team at the Mercy was second to none and we’re grateful for everything the team did there to help him and our family; and we’re happy that this event gives us the opportunity to give something back.

Niamh said that their dad’s home place is just across the fields from their own family home in Kildorrery. The Walsh family lives on a piece of land from that dairy farm which is owned by their uncle Billy.

Advertisement

Their mum, Julie, also grew up on a dairy farm. She is a native of Aglesboro, Co. Limerick, which sits at the foot of the Galtees.

“Our grandmother, Mary, lives on the dairy farm and our uncle Mike runs it with his family.”

Pre-event registration is recommended, and participants who must be over 16 years of age, can sign up at mercyfundraising.ie. The registration fee is €25.

Registration on the day is possible, but only for those who arrive at King’s Yard at 9:00am. A second ‘Climb to Remember’ will takes place on Saturday, June 24 up Carrauntoohil, and for anyone interested in doing both, the registration fee is €45.

Sign-in for the walk will take place at King’s Yard from 9:00am until 9:45am on June 10.

At 10:00am sharp participants will begin their climb from King’s Yard to the summit of the Galtee mountains. The climb will take around three to five hours, including a break.

Proceeds raised at this year’s ‘Climb to Remember’ will benefit a number of appeals being run by the Mercy Hospital Foundation.