Cork Marts is set to host an online dairy sale tomorrow, Friday, August 6, on the farm of Michael Mangan, Behenaugh, Knocknagoshel, Co.Kerry.

The sale is set to commence at 11:00am and will consist of 59 freshly-calved cows, most of which are on their first lactation.

All stock on offer will be export tested and, according to Cork Marts, export clearance and delivery will be available both north and south for lots of four or more animals.

According to a statement from Cork Marts, which is hosting the sale, the cows average figures are as follows:

Current average yield – 30L/day and rising;

Protein: 3.45%;

Butter fat 4;

Somatic Cell Count: 96.

The sale will be an online bidding only event and viewing prior to the sale can be arranged, however, the mart has outlined that viewing is strictly by appointment.

The catalogue can be viewed either on the MartEye app or by clicking the link here.

Speaking ahead of the sale, Cork Marts John McSweeney told Agriland: “We would like to emphasise that these cows and heifers are all export tested and Cork Marts will arrange both export clearance and transport to the north for anyone who purchases four or more lots.

“The same offer of transport applies to any of our southern customers who also buys four or more lots.

Concluding, McSweeney said: “These cows are exactly the ticket for any dairy farmer who is looking to drive on with production into 2022 with current yields averaging 30L and rising. “

Ornua PPI

In other dairy farming news, the Ornua PPI (Purchase Price Index) has dropped slightly for the month of July, as a result of “weaker butter and powder returns”, the Irish dairy exporter has confirmed.

In a brief statement to Agriland on Wednesday (August 4), about the Ornua PPI, a spokesperson for Ornua said:

“The Ornua Purchase Price Index for the month of July is 118.6 and is down from 119.9 in the previous month.”

This converts to 35.5c/L, VAT inclusive based on Ornua’s product purchase mix and assumed member processing costs of 7c/L and excluding member margin.

The Ornua representative continued, adding:

“The decrease is as a result of weaker butter and powder returns.

“In addition, the ‘Ornua Value Payment’ payable to members in the month is €10.05 million, which equated to 7.5% of gross purchases in the month (year to date 6%).”

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the Global Dairy Trade (GDT) index has recorded yet another decrease to mark eight straight index falls over the last three months in its latest auction.