McCormick has launched its new X5 range which it describe as “ideal for open field and round the farm work”.

There are three models available: the X5.100; X5.110; and X5.120, which respectively deliver maximum power outputs of 95hp; 102hp; and 114hp.

The range is offered in two different trim levels:

Premium, which is intended to completely satisfy all the customers’ needs;

Efficient, which offers entry-level specifications.

In addition to those indicated above, there are also two high clearance models available, the X5.100 HC and X5.110 HC, which McCormick said are “particularly suitable for horticultural crops”.

The Stage 3B/Tier4 Interim engine on the previous range has been replaced with a Stage V model.

The new FPT F36 four-cylinder, 16-valve, 3.6L, turbo intercooler engines comes fitted with Common Rail electronic injection.

The exhaust gas treatment system is integrated under the bonnet, which aims to ensure maximum visibility from the driver’s seat.

The diesel tank’s capacity has been increased to 135L, with an AdBlue tank of 13L, which the manufacturer claims leads to greater daily performance with a 10% reduction in fuel consumption and decreased emissions.

Transmission configurations

Eight possible transmission configurations are available on the new X5 range.

These range from a four-speed 12 F + 12 R with mechanical reverse shuttle, to a T-tronic 48 F + 16 R with Hi-Medium-Low, hydraulic reverse shuttle and creeper.

The ‘Park Lock’ option, a transmission locking system on steep slopes, is also available on the McCormick X5.

For efficiency purposes, the Common Rail engine ensures the precise delivery of the fuel required, and works in conjunction with the Memo Switch Engine, which stores and recalls the ideal engine speed for the implement being utilised.

All X5s are available with a McCormick front loader specially designed to fit this tractor.

Another new feature is the joystick, which offers “easy management of various loader commands” (up/down; load/unload; third and fourth function), as well as transmission Hi-Lo and HML functions.

Constant monitoring of the implements is available through satellite guidance and ISOBUS systems.

The satellite guidance is managed by a touchscreen display, which McCormick said “guarantees operational precision”.