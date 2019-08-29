Cork farmers threaten to protest at Creed constituency office

Farmers protesting at an ABP plant in Bandon, Co. Cork, have threatened to take their protest to the constituency office of the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed.

Speaking on the Cork Today show on C103 today, Thursday, August 29, one farmer warned that, if there was not sufficient engagement from the minister, they may move on to the minister’s office further north in Macroom.

“If he won’t come to us, we’ll have to go to him and he might see some big surprise outside his door some day,” said the farmer, who gave his name as Daniel.

He mightn’t like it, but I’ll tell you this much: He’s a Cork man, he got our votes, he wouldn’t be where he is today if it wasn’t for these people.

“He’s not actually supporting these people, he’s only all talk and blow. He’d want to come out and speak to his people who put him where he is today,” argued Daniel.

He added: “We’re getting not one penny to stay here all day. If the minister comes down, he’ll have a car under him that is paid for by the Irish people, and surely it won’t break his heart to come down and talk to these people and sort it out once and for all.”

Daniel stressed that “all [the farmers] are looking for is a fair price for their animals”.

“I’m saying to the minister: Come down and talk to these people, and if you don’t, you won’t be getting my vote next time,” he concluded.

According to reports on C103, protesters blocked some lorries from entering the facility last night and this morning. Gardaí subsequently arrived and some lorries gained entry to the plant.

Protests temporarily halted

Though protests are ongoing around the country, a number of sites have seen protests temporarily lifted to allow plant inspections to go ahead.

These inspections are being carried out by a team of officials from China, with a view to opening up further access for Irish exports there.