A couple with a background in overseas humanitarian work who run an organic farm in the west Cork hills have found that they can make more money growing 1ac of aronia plants than they can from their whole herd of Dexter cattle.

Steve Collins, a doctor and global expert in the treatment of severe starvation, and his wife, Claire, left their Dublin lives behind after coming across a deserted 140ac farm in Bantry while out on a mountain walk.

At the start of 2005 they became the owners of Cuibin, Derry Duff, with a plan to renovate the land and run an organic mixed farm.

Over the years they have been bringing the disused land back to productivity and making the place habitable despite having very poor access to the farm.

They have been rearing organic Dexter cattle since 2008.

“Originally we were mainly a cattle farm but found it incredibly difficult to make any money, especially being on a marginal hill farm,” Steve said.

“We were supplying Michelin-star restaurants but we couldn’t charge enough for our meat. Even at the top end, we couldn’t make it pay.

“We have cut our Dexter herd right down to 20 animals and continue to supply pedigree organic breeding stock.”

Aronia berries

‘”We had to make the farm more profitable so over the past 10-15 years we have been experimenting and seeing what we could grow on our poor acidic soil,” the couple explained.

Advertisement

“We grow blueberries on the lower land. We also grow 1ac of organic aronia berries 200m above sea level on rough rocky clay.

“Aronia are deep-rooted hardy perennial bushes that contain the highest levels of polyphenols of any plant or vegetable. They thrive on poor land.

“We use the berries in our PhyterBerry juice and other products for which there is an increasing demand. Once customers start to use the products, they often continue after feeling the massive health benefits.”

“The berries are so easy to grow. They require almost no care so they are an easy alternative for sheep farmers,” Steve continued.

“If we were raising sheep, we would be lucky to get a return of €50 from 1ac of rough mountain moorland whereas this year we hope to produce a tonne of aronia berries which will sell at €4-5/kg,” Steve said.

He has been working with a small number of farmers who are interested in growing aronia and is keen to get in touch with other interested farmers.

“Because of the rapidly increasing demand, we are in a position to guarantee purchase for our PhyterBerry products,” he said.

Advertisement

“We are growing about 3,000 aronia plants now and approximately 7,000 blueberries and our plan is to expand the Phyterberry brand and create more value added products.

“We have ongoing research underway with Teagasc and TUS (Technological University of the Shannon) Midwest, formerly Limerick Institute of Technology, to develop new products.”

Diversification

Overwhelmed by the enthusiasm visitors had for their farm, the couple built ‘The Hidden Haven’ luxury lodge overlooking a small lake so that guests can relax in a stylish, comfortable space, whilst immersing themselves in nature on a working organic farm.

Over the past 15 years Steve and Claire tried many ways to make their cattle farm profitable. All, they said, have been to no avail.

“With the ever-decreasing grants for traditional farming, we have had to explore new innovative ways to generate a living from our marginal hill farm.

“The blueberries are profitable but are hard to grow and take a lot of investment to set up whereas the aronia thrive on the worst land and require very little care or start up capital,” Steve said.

“As the grants for traditional farming decrease, the aronia represent a real plan B for farmers struggling to make a living,” he contended.