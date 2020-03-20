Cool weekend ahead with mixed conditions – Met Éireann

The coming weekend will be cool, with conditions varying around the country, from largely dry in the east to cloudy with a risk of rain in the west, according to Met Éireann.

Today will start off cold and frosty but will develop into a sunny day for the country with temperatures ranging between 8° and 11°.

There will be a moderate easterly breeze, fresh along the south coast at times, and it may be a little cloudier there from time to time too, the national meteorological office says.

That cloud will encroach northwards over the south of Munster tonight, bringing the risk of some light and patchy rain in to the west of Munster by morning.

Elsewhere in the country it’ll be another clear night and it will be cold again with temperatures expected to dip below freezing.

Lowest temperatures will range from -1° to 2° generally but is expected to stay between 4° or 5° in Munster.

Winds will be moderate to fresh east to southeasterly in direction.

Drying conditions will be moderate in the midlands and east for the next few days but poor elsewhere. Likewise, there may be opportunities for spraying in the midlands and east over the next few days.

Regarding field conditions, most soils remain saturated or waterlogged, with little improvement expected.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow, temperatures will range between 6° or 7° in Connacht, west Munster and Ulster and 8° to 10° elsewhere and that moderate to fresh east to south-east wind will ease as the day goes on, according to Met Éireann.

It’ll be mainly dry for all areas but there is a risk of some rain along the west coast early on where it will be a little cloudier for a time too.

Tomorrow night will be cloudy across the western half of the country where there’s a risk of light rain, while further east it will be dry with clear spells.

Temperatures will once again be higher in Munster than everywhere else at between 4° and 6°; meanwhile, elsewhere it will be a chilly 1° to 3°.

Sunday

Sunday will be a dry, sunny day, with temperatures between 12° in the west and 10° in the east.

Winds will be light and from an east or southeasterly direction. It will be cold overnight with temperatures dipping below freezing in places once again, Met Éireann says.