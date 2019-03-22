Cool and mostly dry weekend in store

Overall, the weather is expected to remain largely dry but cool over the weekend with the exception of a few showers along northern and north-western coastal areas.

According to Met Eireann, today (Friday, March 22) will be mostly cloudy and windy at first with rain in the west moving eastwards this morning and into the early afternoon, accompanied by strong and gusty southerly winds.

A softening to scattered showers will follow this afternoon with some sunny spells developing, according to the national forecaster. Today will be mild with temperatures between 9° to 12°.

Tonight will be cold and mainly dry with the exception of a few showers near northern coasts.

Lowest temperatures will range from 1° to 3° with a chance of a sharp frost. There will be mist and fog patches in some areas also.

Saturday

Tomorrow, Saturday will be a cool, mostly dry and bright day with sunny spells prevailing after mist and fog clears.

There is a chance of a few showers of rain in the north of the country. Winds will be light or moderate and variable in direction. Highest temperatures on Saturday will range from 7° to 9°.

Sunday

Sunday will be a rather cool, dry and bright day, with frost, mist and fog clearing during the morning.

Northern counties will be cloudier with showery outbreaks of rain developing.

Highest temperatures on Sunday will range from 8° to 10° with moderate west to north-west breezes.