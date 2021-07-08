Minister Pippa Hackett has announced the introduction of new legislation setting out notification requirements on the arrival of certain plants and plant products from other EU member states.

Speaking about the European Union (Plant Health Controls) Regulations 2021 (S.I. no. 310 of 2021), the minister said that plant health controls are “fundamental to the protection of Ireland’s plant health status”.

“By notifying the department of the arrival of these plants and plant products into the state, operators will be playing a vital role in preventing the spread of destructive pests and diseases,” the minister explained.

“This will help to maintain and further strengthen Ireland’s favourable plant health status.”

Many plant pests and diseases found elsewhere are still not present in Ireland.

The Department of Agriculture implements a plant health regime in order to protect this favourable plant health status.

Listed plants and plant products

The plants and plant products listed in the new regulations are host species of harmful organisms, such as: fireblight; both oak and pine processionary moth; oriental chestnut gall wasp; and certain spruce bark beetle, which are of particular concern to Ireland, the department said.

Notification is required so that the necessary inspections can be carried out. Included in the list of plants for planting are lavender and rosemary. The list of plant products requiring notification includes fuel wood.

“One of the key principles of my department’s Plant Health and Biosecurity Strategy is risk-based surveillance for early detection in line with international best practice and scientific evidence,” the minister continued.

“The introduction of additional notification requirements will enable my department to ensure proper surveillance of trade in these host species and early detection of pests and diseases.”

The Department of Agriculture should be notified of the arrival of these plants and plant products from other member states as soon as practicable and no later than 48 hours after arrival into the state.

These arrangements are separate to the notification requirements for import of these plants from outside of the EU.