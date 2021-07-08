Students who devised a number of practical resources to promote farm safety in their community will see that message spread far and wide during National Farm Safety Week 2021.

Carrick-on-Shannon Community School students, Jane Carty and Grace McKeon, who have just completed fifth year, developed a farm-emergency contact poster and a farm-safety map, that have received the backing of Aurivo Co-Operative Society.

The co-op has designed and printed 2,400 copies each of the contact sheet and map and will stock these resources in all 34 of its Homeland stores, located in the north west of the country.

The resources will be distributed free of charge to co-op customers during farm-safety week, which takes place from July 19-23.

Jane, from Boyle in Co. Roscommon and Grace, from Drumshanbo in Co. Leitrim come from farming backgrounds and, as competitors in the annual Certified Irish Angus Schools Competition – and 2021 finalists in same – chose the theme of farm health and safety.

“We chose this theme as we were aware of a few farm accidents that had happened in our local area. We had also done some work on farm safety in our agricultural science class during Transition Year,” explained Jane and Grace.

The farm-safety resources they devised in Transition Year are aimed at young and and not-so-young members of family farms.

Farm-safety map

The farm-safety map uses a traffic-light system that helps children to identify the safe and unsafe areas on the farm. The idea is that children complete this activity with the farmer/adult (parent, or uncle, or neighbour – whoever the farm is owned or run by).

The traffic lights signify areas that: are safe; require the presence of an adult if the child is there; and unsafe.

The students’ agricultural science teacher, Louise Gallagher, who is a strong proponent of farm safety, told Agriland that the map, although aimed at children, will remind adults about on-farm dangers.

“The map encourages discussion between the child and the farmer about safety around the farm and also reminds the farmer of the importance of always being safety conscious. So this works two-fold,” Louise said.

Emergency-contact poster

The second resource devised by Jane and Grace, the emergency-contact poster, was inspired by another farm-safety project that Louise was involved in when she was an agricultural science teacher in CBS Roscommon.

Advertisement

In this video, a number of people share their farm-accident stories and experiences. Among them, Mathew English recalled the day that an accident on his neighbour Jim Hogan’s farm claimed the life of his son, 16-year-old Donal, when he became trapped under a trailer for too long.

Four of the six people who were present that day had their mobile phones with them but all phones ended up in the river near where the accident occurred.

The message from Jim and Mathew in that video was about the importance of having contact details easily accessible on the farm – emergency services, neighbours, and nearby farmers – so that anyone who needs help can be aided in finding it.

This, Jim and Mathew said, could potentially save lives.

This particular story resonated with Jane and Grace, and the emergency-contact poster was created.

Louise said she was delighted that the contact poster had finally come to fruition.

Commenting on Jane and Grace’s safety resources, Caroline Miller, brand development and marketing executive, Aurivo Co-Operative Society said that the company was extremely proud to be involved in this project, and also very proud of Jane and Grace.

“We loved the concepts, they are just so practical. The map will start the conversation with the little ones about farm safety and will help create that awareness with adults too.

“And one of the key things that all farms should have is an emergency contact list so whoever comes upon an accident will have that list of people who they can call on for help.” Pictured at Homeland Agri Kiltoghert: Louise Gallagher, agricultural science teacher; Jane Carty; Grace McKeon; and Ian Finneran, procurement manager at Aurivo

Agribusines

Sheila Maloney, general manager of Aurivo Agribusiness said: “We are delighted to get behind this fantastic initiative to raise awareness of farm safety. These resources give us an opportunity to take a proactive approach and have better quality conversations about farm safety.”

Farm-safety competition

To celebrate this collaboration and launch of the emergency-contact poster and a farm-safety map Homeland and Nutrias Animal Feeds are giving away some prizes (a pair of wellies, a jacket and a beanie) to three lucky winners (under-5, under-8 and under-12).

To be in with a chance of winning:

Download a copy of the farm safety map or pick up a copy instore and get drawing your farm, highlighting the ‘dangerous’, ‘must be accompanied’ and ‘safe for kids’ areas;

Email a copy of your entry to [email protected] – closing date Monday, August 2;

Clearly state your name and age and also your parent/guardians contact details;

Winner will be announced on Friday, August 6.