Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has begun a nationwide sectoral dialogue this week.

The minister will visit farmers, fishers, foresters and food producers across farming and coastal communities beginning by visiting Howth harbour and fishers and Whyte’s farm in north Co. Dublin and ending in Galway on July 30.

Minister McConalogue will visit ports and harbours such as Castletownbere and Greencastle as well as farming and food producers who play a critical role in Ireland’s €14 billion export sector.

Sector challenges

Minister McConalogue said: “It has been a difficult but historic year for our farmers, fishers, and food producers. I pay huge tribute to everyone in the sector for keeping food on our tables while also ensuring that our world class export sector continues to grow and flourish.

“We have had Covid-19, Brexit and reforms of the CAP, while also contending with our climate change ambitions.

“Ireland is the sustainable food capital of the world and this would not be possible without those who catch the fish, milk the cows, lamb the ewes and harvest the crops,” he added.

Minister to thank agriculture sector

Now that restrictions have eased, the minister said he is taking the opportunity to meet people in person, to personally thank them and to hear how he can help make their lives easier.

“As has been a hallmark of my time as minister, I will spend the summer listening to as many people in our great sector to get their views and opinions. It is their sector, and I want to hear as many opinions as possible.

“Our farmers, fishers, foresters and food producers are the backbone of our rural economies and it is crucial for rural Ireland that our government considers their views and supports them,” he said.

Earlier this week, Minister McConalogue told Agriland: “The prospects for Irish agriculture, especially tillage farmers, the suckler sector and young farmers are looking very positive in the medium-term.”