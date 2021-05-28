The Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) is calling on its members to enforce a zero-tolerance approach to using mobile phones while driving tractors this summer.

In an online statement yesterday (Thursday, May 27), the agricultural contractor representative group said:

“There needs to be zero tolerance to using mobile phones while driving tractors – and all Irish farm and forestry contractors need to enforce this rule as a priority now.”

Urging its members to “firm on this policy to keep your silage team safe” and for the safety of all other road users, the association added:

“This policy will also reduce accidents, give great efficiency, prevent unnecessary insurance cost penalties and preserve the safety and the future of your farm and forestry contracting business.

Zero tolerance means no more driving if you see your drivers with mobile phones or see Facebook or TikTok videos posted online in the coming days and weeks.



Urging its member contractors to stay safe, stay contracting and “stop the dangerous misuse of mobile in tractors”, the FCI said:

“Each farm and forestry contractor has to take responsibility for their own team. Give clear direction and stand firm in enforcing the necessary sanctions.

“Mobile phone use while driving = No driving job,” the association concluded.

The contractor-led clampdown comes in the midst of a delayed silage season due to wet weather, which “may have a knock-on impact on farm safety“, according to one senator.