Fianna Fáil TD for Cavan and Monaghan, and former agriculture minister, Brendan Smith, has called for an update on the urgent resumption of beef exports to China.

Deputy Smith commented:

“The value of beef exports to China in 2019 alone was €95 million; it is a major market for Irish beef and it is vitally important that, following the completion of a full risk assessment, resumption now begins as soon as possible.”

In May 2020, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) identified and confirmed an isolated case of atypical BSE.

There is no public health risk associated with the incidence of atypical BSE, which is believed to occur spontaneously in all cattle populations at a very low rate and has only been identified in older cattle.

Deputy Smith commented: “The discovery of this rare, atypical case exemplifies the strength of Ireland’s controls and surveillance system.”

Beef exports to China suspended

Following the confirmation of the atypical BSE case, Ireland suspended shipments to China in accordance with the terms of the bilateral protocol governing the beef trade, and pending a risk assessment by the Chinese customs authorities.

Speaking in response to his party colleague’s question, Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue stated:

“Since last May, the department, in collaboration with the Embassy of Ireland in Beijing, has engaged intensively with relevant Chinese officials to seek the resumption of trade.

“To assist the Chinese customs authorities in their deliberations, the department promptly provided a comprehensive epidemiological report in June 2020, and submitted a further a detailed update on our official BSE controls in November 2020 at the request of the Chinese authorities.”

The Minister for Agriculture continued:

“The department has pursued official, diplomatic and political channels to present the case to the Chinese authorities for a restoration of trade on scientific and safety grounds.

“We have sought to resolve the issue through high-level correspondence, including three ministerial letters and through correspondence between the Taoiseach and China’s Premier.

“Along with Minister of State, Martin Heydon, I have raised the matter with China’s Ambassador to Ireland in meetings last September, and more recently in March. We will continue to utilise every available option for dialogue until the suspension is lifted.”

Minister McConalogue concluded:

“Ultimately, it must be recognised that the timing of the decision to resume trade remains a matter for the Chinese customs authorities.

“However, given the importance of the market for the sector, I continue to press the case for a resumption of beef exports to China whenever there is appropriate opportunity to do so.”