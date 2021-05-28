On Tuesday evening (May 25), Tuam Mart held its weekly sale of sheep, which saw a good trade all round for lambs and cull ewes.

The mart’s auctioneer, Pat Burke, was on hand after the sale to give Agriland a rundown on the trade.

He said: “We saw a very good trade across the board on Tuesday, with a very good demand there again this week for both lambs and cull ewes.

“Looking at the trade for lambs first, we had 500 lambs on offer. The general run of prices for the lambs ranged from €105 to €118 with the kilo. The top price on the evening was €170/head for 52kg lambs.”

At 41kg these lambs sold for €155/head

These 43.2kg lambs were snapped up at €152/head

This lot of lambs weighing 45.5kg exchanged hands at €159head

The hammer fell on these 52kg lambs at €170/head

Moving onto cull ewes, Pat reported an excellent trade for both light and heavy ewes.

Pat added: “We saw a huge entry of 250 cull ewes on Tuesday, with the heavy ewes in particular, met with the greatest interest. Numbers of cull ewes, in general, coming on stream of late, have been increasing.

“Prices topped €180/head for heavy well-fleshed ewes weighing 104kg. Lighter ewes sold back to €90/head.”

On the return of buyers back around the pens at Tuam Mart, Pat finished up by saying: “It’s great to see buyers back around the pens again, but online trading is here to stay with many customers sticking to the online platform to buy stock – particularly those bidding from afar.” These 100kg ewes sold for €170/head