The first in a series of public meetings that tie-in with the setting of Northern Ireland’s first three carbon budgets has been held.

The reference periods are: 2023-2027; 2028-2032; and 2033 to 2037.

These assessments will be factored into Northern Ireland’s draft Climate Action Plan, which is due to be published before the end of this year.

The initial consultation meeting was held in Co. Derry. Attending Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) staff confirmed that the carbon budgets would be based on net emission figures.

In other words, the potential of agricultural soils and farming businesses to sequester carbon will be recognised.

While the impact of Northern Ireland’s Climate Change Act was discussed in detail, it was also confirmed that subsequent legislation will be required to allow for the full implementation of a Climate Action Plan and the accompanying carbon budgets.

Making this happen will require the input of a functioning Executive at Stormont.

Carbon budgets

The discussion document that accompanies the public consultation references many of the recommendations previously made by the UK Climate Change Committee (CCC).

And, specifically, where agriculture is concerned, they include a proposed reduction of the dairy herd by 22%, a 17% reduction in beef cattle numbers plus a 17% reduction in sheep, pig and poultry numbers.

In overall terms, agriculture emissions in Northern Ireland need to fall by 21% from 2020 to 2030.

The widespread adoption of new and improved breeding, feeding and management practices is envisaged as part of process to reduce greenhouse gas (methane and nitrous oxide) emissions.

DAERA’s current consideration of the CCC ‘Pathway for Agriculture’ is within the context of the policies and proposals contained within the decisions on future agricultural policy announced by the then agriculture minister for Northern Ireland, Edwin Poots, in March 2022.

These are aimed at delivering an agricultural industry with improved productivity, improved resilience, improved environmental sustainability and an effective functioning supply chain. This includes also a focus on reducing carbon.

The CCC Pathway assumes a significant reduction in livestock numbers and an associated transition to significant bioenergy cropping and increased forestry on agricultural land.

According to DAERA, the reduction in livestock numbers is based on the assumption that the consumption of livestock products in the UK will fall and that this will lead to an equal reduction in Northern Ireland livestock numbers.

However, DAERA stated that it is conscious of the nature of the Northern Ireland agricultural sector, with very significant markets for livestock products outside the UK.

The department’s assessment, based on the scenario modelling that has been undertaken by the Agricultural Development and Advisory Service (ADAS), is that the policies and proposals within the future agricultural policy programme can deliver in line with the emissions reductions in the CCC advice pathway for the agriculture sector.

The agriculture emission reductions in the first carbon budget will, therefore, be achieved without reductions in the numbers of breeding animals, but with a focus on reducing the number of older, non-breeding animals on farm through improvements in animal productivity.

Land released as a result of the reduction in numbers of older, non-breeding animals will be available for alternative land use activities.