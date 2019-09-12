‘Constructive meetings’ held between minister and stakeholders

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed held “constructive meetings” with view to re-establishing talks on the ongoing beef dispute.

Held yesterday, Wednesday, September 11, all sides outlined their positions in terms of what’s required to reconvene the process.

The minister and his officials will continue to engage with all stakeholders in an effort to convene talks at the nearest possible opportunity, according to a Government source.

As reported yesterday, during the meeting, it is understood all farm lobby groups agreed that, in order for talks to restart, all legal threats must first be dropped by the meat processors.

In line with this, MII has given a commitment that its members would cease production for the duration of the talks. However, it was emphasised that such action is conditional on all pickets – outside beef factories – standing down.

During the meeting, it was proposed that the talks would resume on Monday, September 16; however, the farm organisations called for the talks to resume at the earlier date of Saturday, September 14.

In addition to this, AgriLand understands that Minister Creed made it clear to those present that despite multiple calls, retailers will not be in attendance during the next round of talks.