Condition Orange High Fire Risk warning extended

The Condition Orange High Fire Risk warning that is currently in place has been extended by Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Effective as of 12:00pm yesterday (July 25), the warning will remain in place until next Monday, July 30.

In a statement, the department said: “Arising from preceding drought conditions, a High Fire Risk remains in all areas where hazardous fine fuels such as gorse, heather, dried grasses and other dead vegetation exist.

“Fire risk condition is likely to be moderated on a localised basis by scattered light rain, and higher ambient humidity levels in many areas.

However, a short-term increase in fire risk values is likely on Thursday, July 26.

“Highest ignition risks remain in public amenity areas in proximity to urban centres. Vigilance is also required in relation to open land at risk from illegal burning of waste and accidental ignition sources arising from recreational and agricultural activities,” the department has warned.

Advertisement

“A protracted, ongoing fire risk is likely due to desiccation and curing of fine fuels arising from recent drought conditions. These fuels can regain flammability in a short time following light rain.

Extreme caution is particularly required where cured shrub fuels like gorse are concerned.