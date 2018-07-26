‘Formers are coming’: FBD continues expansion into Dublin

FBD Insurance today opened its second sales office in Dublin, six months after the opening of its Drumcondra office.

The new office is located at the junction of Mespil Road and Baggot Street in the heart of the south city.

FBD Insurance is building its presence in Dublin with these two “high-profile locations on busy thoroughfares into the capital city”, according to the firm.

Fiona Muldoon, CEO of FBD Insurance, along with writer and comedian, Paul Howard (creator of Ross O’Carroll-Kelly) marked the occasion in the new office with guests, customers and new neighbours.

Speaking at the opening, CEO Fiona Muldoon said: “We are delighted to open our second sales office in Dublin.

In our 50th year, we are proud of the strength of our customer relationships across Ireland and across generations.

“We look forward to offering the same great service and building relationships with more of Dublin’s businesses and consumers.

Advertisement

“FBD Insurance responds to the insurance needs of Ireland’s SMEs and consumers. Our network of local sales offices operate alongside our customers, ensuring we are never far away when they need us.

“Our Baggot Street branch manager David O’Hanlon and his team look forward to welcoming both existing and new customers to our great new location. Shane White and his team will rival him across the city to welcome customers to our Drumcondra office.”

The infamous Ross O’Carroll-Kelly had to get his say in too, adding: