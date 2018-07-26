‘Awe-inspiring’ images of new discoveries in Meath fields revealed

Photographs of newly-discovered archaeological features in Co. Meath were unveiled by Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan earlier today (Thursday, July 26).

The features were recently uncovered across the Boyne Valley landscape and Bru na Boinne World Heritage Site, according to the minister.

“Following on from earlier discoveries, including by the National Monuments Service, I commissioned further flights over this area last week while the dry weather conditions persisted,” Minister Madigan said.

Three large circular ceremonial enclosures (diameters ranging between 130m to 200m) are shown in the above image – which is one of the photos taken.

This use of space for ritual gatherings and religious celebrations indicates a conscious use of space by the builders, according to the National Monuments Service.

These henges are likely to date to the late Neolithic Period around 2900 BC, the service says.

Continuing, Minister Madigan said: “The results, which are still being analysed by the National Monuments Service, are simply awe inspiring.

It will take some time to fully understand the place and relevance of these archaeological features and to comprehend the scale of what was clearly a very advanced civilisation.

“Today, I am putting some further images into the public domain. These illustrate the secrets this landscape has held for thousands of years and which the recent spell of dry weather has revealed for us.”

In the photograph above, discovered by Anthony Murphy and Ken Williams in Meath, this enclosure displays a “remarkable and sophisticated geometric design”, according to the National Monuments Service, which added that it raises many questions in terms of its function and form.

In commissioning this further work, Minister Madigan stressed that she was “very conscious that we have perhaps a very rare opportunity to understand more about our heritage and forebears.”