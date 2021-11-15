The European Commission has adopted a contingency plan for food supply and food security in times of crisis.

Following the Covid-19 crisis and as announced in the Farm to Fork strategy, the EU intends to step up coordination at European level to ensure citizens do not face food shortages during crises.

The contingency plan adopted acknowledges the overall resilience of the EU food supply chain, identifies existing shortcomings, and puts forward actions to improve preparedness at EU level.

To do this, the commission will establish a European Food Security Crisis preparedness and response Mechanism (EFSCM), a group of food supply chain experts coordinated by the commission to exchange data, practices and strengthen coordination.

Lessons learned from Covid-19

The Covid-19 crisis has shown the resilience of the agricultural, fisheries, aquaculture, and food sectors, avoiding that the health crisis also resulted in a food security crisis, the commission said. To support these sectors, the EU took exceptional measures.

“The Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP), for instance, provided tools to counter market imbalances or producers’ cash flow issues.

“Furthermore, to ensure the movement of goods and of essential workers in the single market, the commission established green lanes and published guidelines that enabled close coordination between member states for smooth border crossings.”

The announcement of a contingency plan “acknowledges that further improvement is needed in some areas” to continue to ensure food supply and security during times of crisis.

EU contingency plan for food supply

A contingency plan for food supply and security “is ever more relevant” with the growing impact of climate change and environmental degradation on food production.

Risks “related to public health, cyber threats or geopolitical shifts threatening the functioning of the food supply chain” are also posed.

This contingency plan “embraces a collaborative approach” between all public and private parties being part of the food supply chain.

From the private sector, this includes farmers, fishers, aquaculture producers, food processors, traders and retailers as well as transporters and logisticians for instance. EU, national and regional authorities will also be central to this plan.

The plan itself will be rolled out by the EFSCM, to be launched by the commission.

It will focus on specific activities and a set of actions to be completed between mid-2022 and 2024:

Foresight, risk assessment and monitoring: improve preparedness by making use of available data (including on weather, climate, markets); further analysis of vulnerabilities and critical infrastructure of the food supply chain;

Coordination, cooperation and communication: sharing information, best practices, national contingency plans; development of recommendations to address crises; coordination and cooperation with the international community.

Janusz Wojciechowski, Commissioner for Agriculture, emphasised that the food supply chain showed strong resilience during the pandemic.

“There was no food shortages for our citizens, avoiding a food crisis on top of the health one,” he said.

“In times with evolving risk factors, we need to be prepared for future crises that could affect food supply and food security.

“Food security will continue to be at the core of our policies. It is paramount to make our food systems more resilient and more sustainable.”