Co. Dublin breeder wins Royal Ulster Winter Fair Inter-Breed Championship

The 2018 Royal Ulster Winter Fair Supreme Inter-Breed championship was won by Co. Dublin herdowner Cyril Dowling with his Holstein second calver Baldonnel FM Sunshine.

Sired by his own bull, Baldonnel Flashman, the cow calved in October and is currently giving 50L of milk per day. She had previously won the All-Ireland Heifer in Milk championship at Tullamore Show in 2017.

“Her sire is a Stormatic son and is currently breeding some lovely heifers, many of which classify as VG as two year olds,” Cyril explained.

Winter Fair judge, Brian Behnke from Wisconsin, described his champion as an excellent example of the Holstein breed. “She has great dairy character and would compete well in any Holstein class, held anywhere around the world,” he said

The cow has a tremendous mammary system. But, above all, I was particularly impressed with her locomotion. She walks tremendously well.

Behnke awarded the Inter-Breed Reserve to Co. Antrim Ayrshire breeder John Hunter with his fourth calver Ardmore Janet 110. The cow had won the Ayrshire championship earlier in the day.

“She calved on October 29 and is currently giving 40L of milk per day,” John explained. “Her first three calves were heifers, which was followed by a bull the last time around. A number of AI companies are already showing interest in the calf.

Janet had previously won the Ayrshire Championship at the 2017 Winter Fair. In her last full lactation she gave 9,000L of milk at 4.70% butterfat and 3.67% protein.

The Hunters also won the Ayrshire reserve award with their third calver Ardmore Orphan 117.

The Inter-Breed Honourable Mention was awarded to Co. Wexford breeder Philip Jones with his calved heifer Hallow Atwood Carmen. She was also selected as the Holstein Breed Reserve and the Inter-Breed Heifer Champion at the event.

Brian Behnke described her as a young cow with tremendous potential. She calved for the first time in April and is projected to give 9,500L in 305 days. Earlier this year Carmen won the All-Ireland Heifer in Milk championship at Tullamore Show.

The Jersey Championship was won by the Fleming family, from Seaforde in Co. Down, with their third calver Quintrell Kyros Indigo. The Reserve went to the Fleming family and Henry Mark with the Jersey second calver Potterswalls Irwin Glamour.

The Dairy Shorthorn Championship was won by James Lambe, from Co. Monaghan, with his senior cow Ballytrain Marina 6th. The reserve award went to Co. Tyrone breeders George and Jason Booth with their second calver Beechview O Kalif Cecilia.

Royal Ulster Winter Fair Results 2018: Supreme Inter-Breed Winter Fair Champion: Cyril Dowling;

Inter-Breed Reserve: John Hunter;

Honourable Mention: Hallow Holsteins;

Inter-Breed Heifer Champion: Hallow Holsteins;

Reserve: Edwin Gaynor;

Inter-Breed Junior Champion: David Boyd;

Reserve: The McLean family.

Holstein classes: Champion: Cyril Dowling, Co. Dublin;

Reserve: Hallow Holsteins, Co. Wexford;

Heifer Champion: Hallow Holsteins, Co. Wexford;

Reserve: Tubbertoby Holsteins, Co. Louth;

Junior Champion: David Boyd, Co. Monaghan;

Reserve: Rory Timlin, Co. Mayo. Heifer class – born after June 1, 2017: 1st: Rory Timlin, Ballina, Co. Mayo;

2nd: Rebekah Williamson, Co. Monaghan. Heifer class – born after June 1, 2016, and before May 31, 2017: 1st: David Boyd, Co. Monaghan;

2nd: The McLean family, Bushmmills, Co. Monaghan. Junior Heifer in Milk class: 1st: Tubbertoby Holsteins, Drogheda, Co. Louth;

2nd: H Patton & Sons, Newtownards, Co. Down. Intermediate Heifer in Milk class: 1st: Paul Hannan, Crecora, Co. Limerick;

2nd: Aidan Foody, Ballina, Co. Mayo. Senior Heifer in Milk class: 1st: Hallow Holsteins, Co. Wexford;

2nd: Tubbertoby Holsteins, Drogheda, Co. Louth. Cow in Milk class – second calver: 1st: Hallow Holsteins, Co. Wexford;

2nd: Henry family, Ballymoney, Co. Antrim. Cow in milk class – third calver: 1st: Boyd, Greenan, O’Neill, Timlin and Moore, Co. Monaghan;

2nd: Brochan Cocoman, Naas, Co. Kildare. Cow in milk – fourth calver plus: Advertisement 1st: Cyril Dowling, Baldonnel, Co. Dublin;

2nd: Patrick Colton, Co. Monaghan. Cow in milk class – production of 50,000kg of milk in her lifetime: 1st: Hallow Holsteins, Co. Wexford;

2nd: McLean family, Bushmills, Co. Antrim. Best Exhibitor Bred Award: Cyril Dowling, Co. Dublin.

Ayrshire Classes: Champion: John Hunter, Crumlin, Co. Antrim;

Reserve: John Hunter, Crumlin, Co. Antrim;

Heifer Champion: Christian Keenan, Co. Monaghan;

Reserve: Christian Keenan, Co. Monaghan;

Junior Champion: Jacqueline King, Ballymena, Co. Antrim;

Reserve: Holly Keenan, Co. Monaghan. Maiden heifer class: 1st: Jacqueline King, Ballymena, Co. Antrim;

2nd: Holly Keenan, Co. Monaghan. Dry Cow class: 1st: Baxter, Stewart and Nyree, Antrim, Co. Antrim;

2nd: Thomas James Gordon, Ballyclare, Co. Antrim. Heifer in Milk class: 1st: Christian Keenan, Co. Monaghan;

2nd: Christian Keenan, Co. Monaghan. Cow in Milk class – second lactation: 1st: Christian Keenan, Co. Monaghan;

2nd: Robert McConnell, Co. Monaghan. Cow in Milk class – third or later lactation: 1st: John Hunter, Crumlin, Co. Antrim;

2nd: John Hunter, Crumlin, Co. Antrim. Best Exhibitor-Bred animal: John Hunter, Crumlin, Co. Antrim

Dairy Shorthorn classes: Champion: James Lambe, Castleblaney, Co. Monaghan;

Reserve: George and Jason Booth, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone;

Junior Champion: McLean family, Bushmills, Co. Antrim;Best Exhibitor-Bred animal: James Lambe, Co. Monaghan. Maiden Heifer class: 1st: McLean family, Bushmills, Co. Antrim. Cow in Milk class: 1st: James Lambe, Castleblaney, Co. Monaghan;

2nd: George and Jason Booth, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone.

Jersey classes: Champion: Fleming family, Seaforde, Co. Down;

Reserve: Fleming family and Henry Mark, Ballymoney, Co. Antrim;

Junior Champion: Clonocey Holsteins, Co. Cavan;

Reserve: Jacqueline King, Ballymena, Co. Antrim;

Heifer Champion: Edwin Gaynor, Co. Cavan. Maiden Heifer class: 1st: Jacqueline King, Ballymena, Co. Antrim. Heifer in calf class: 1st: Clonocey Holsteins, Co. Cavan;

2nd: Clonocey Holsteins, Co. Cavan. Heifer in Milk class: 1st: Edwin Gaynor, Co. Cavan;

2nd: Edwin Gaynor, Co. Cavan. Junior Cow in Milk class: 1st: Fleming family and Henry Mark, Ballymoney, Co. Antrim;

2nd: McLean family, Bushmills, Co. Antrim. Senior Cow in Milk class: 1st: Fleming family, Seaforde, Co. Down;

2nd: Clonocey Holsteins, Co. Cavan. Best Exhibitor-Bred animal: Edwin Gaynor, Co. Cavan.