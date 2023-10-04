Teagasc has said that variety selection is a very important decision for winter cereal growers.

Tillage specialist, Ciaran Collins said: “Selection should not be based on top line yield figures alone. Having an awareness of varietal agronomic traits is vitally important.”

Collins went on to point out that agronomic ratings from other countries do not transfer easily to Irish conditions.

“Variety selection should only be based on varieties that are on the current Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine recommended lists,” he added.

“Growing a variety that is not on the recommended list carries a massive risk to the grower. Varieties on the recommended list have been grown in Irish conditions for at least three years.

“Agronomic ratings are relative to Irish conditions. This year’s winter cereal recommended list was released recently by DAFM.”

Winter cereal varieties

So what are the factors that kick-in as growers select the cereal varieties they will use over the coming season?

Winter barley: BYDV tolerance/resistance

One of the features of the winter barley recommended list is that there are two varieties with BYDV tolerance/resistance claims from the breeders.

These claims are currently being investigated by Teagasc researchers, but there is nothing so far to suggest that these claims are incorrect.

This is a welcome development for the tillage industry as we strive to reduce pesticide input and minimise the risk that BYDV can bring to crop yield.

On the winter barley list, KWS Joyau has a claim of BYDV tolerance and growers will be familiar with it from previous seasons.

In BYDV seasons it will show symptoms of BYDV, but the effect on yield will be less than on varieties without this trait.

Another positive for KWS Joyau is that it yielded 101% in 2023 which was a non-BYDV year, in other words, this variety can stand on its own in the absence of BYDV.

Molly, which is provisionally recommended this year, has a claim of BYDV resistance. It has yielded well in the last three years but beware of lodging.

There is a small bit of Integral – BYDV tolerant claim – seed available. It is a promising variety but has only completed two years in trial.

Hybrid winter barley

On the hybrid winter barley scene, Belfry is joined by SY Armadillo (109) which has the highest yield on the recommended list.

It is a tall variety and could be worth a try for hybrid barley growers, but beware of brown rust early in the season.

It is very hard to look past KWS Tardis. It is a high yielding (104) two-row variety with good grain quality, good straw characteristics and excellent resistance to disease.

It is almost half of the seed entered for certification this year reflecting its popularity with growers.

Winter wheat

There is potential for a large area of winter wheat this year following the increase in area of beans, maize and oilseed rape in 2023.

However in stark contrast to winter barley, variety selection is very limited.

Approximately 75% of the seed entered into certification is Graham and KWS Dawsum.

KWS Dawsum had a better year than Graham in 2023. However, Graham has a higher yield on the recommended list, reflecting its yield potential over three years.

Crucially both varieties are moderately susceptible to the key disease septoria and need careful management in this regard.

There are small amounts of Spearhead and Torp entered into certification.

Both have high yield potential but carry some harvest risk; Spearhead for sprouting and Torp for fusarium ear blight.

There will be some seed of Champion available to growers. It has yielded well in its two years in trial but suffered some lodging in 2023.

It will be eligible for provisional recommendation in 2024.

Winter oats

Husky and WPB Isabel are the only varieties on the winter oat recommended list and there are no changes to straw or disease ratings from 2023.

There is no true winter oat variety on the winter oat recommended list.