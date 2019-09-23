Checkpoint challenge for tractor driver on call

A tractor driver drawing a livestock trailer received more than just a call for using a mobile phone while driving last week, according to local members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

PSNI officers based in Co. Fermanagh conducted a number of vehicle checkpoints last Saturday, September 21, detecting “several” motoring offences.

One such offence included the tractor driver, who was given a ticket for distracted driving.

Taking to social media, Fermanagh PSNI officers said:

“Patrols carried out earlier today in Enniskillen and towns surrounding Upper Lough Erne. Vehicle checkpoints conducted and several tickets issued for motoring offences.

“The driver of the tractor and trailer below thought it acceptable to drive while using their mobile phone.



On the topic of “distracted driving”, Road Safe NI warns of the increased dangers posed by drivers who use a mobile phone.

Are much less aware of what’s happening on the road around them;

Fail to see road signs;

Fail to maintain proper lane position and steady speed;

Are more likely to “tailgate” the vehicle in front;

React more slowly and take longer to brake;

Are more likely to enter unsafe gaps in traffic; and

Feel more stressed and frustrated. According to the authority, drivers using a phone:

Research indicates that they are also four times more likely to crash, injuring or killing themselves and/or other people, Road Safe NI warns.