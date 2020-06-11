Changing of the guard at Origin Enterprises as CEO steps down

Origin Enterprises plc group CEO Tom O’Mahony will retire from his role and from the group board of directors by the end of the 2020 financial year.

O’Mahony has been in the role at the helm of the agricultural services group for 13 years, and recently notified the board of his decision to step down.

Group chief financial officer (CFO) Sean Coyle has been appointed as O’Mahony’s successor, effective as of July 1, with the leadership transition taking place between now and the end of July.

Origin will commence the search for a new group CFO and announce an appointment in due course, the group says.

Coyle was appointed group CFO and to the board in 2018. He was formerly group finance director and managing director of the supply chain division of UDG Healthcare plc.

Prior to UDG, Coyle was chief financial officer and an executive director at Aer Lingus Group plc and, before that, held senior management positions at Ryanair Holdings plc.

Origin chair, Rose Hynes, said: “On behalf of the board I would like to thank Tom for his dedication, commitment and leadership of Origin over the past 13 years.

Tom joined the business in 1985 and has made an invaluable contribution during his 35 years with the group.

“He has been a driving force behind the growth and development of Origin to become an international agri-services business. We wish him well for the future.

I am very pleased that the Group’s succession planning is enabling the smooth transition from within the organisation and to have an individual of Sean’s calibre to succeed Tom as group CEO,” Hynes added.

O’Mahony himself said: “After 35 years at Origin and the last 13 as group CEO, it is an appropriate time for change.

Sean combines the necessary leadership qualities with a strong intellectual capacity and a clear communication style to bring the group through its next phase of growth and development.

“Origin is well positioned to capitalise on its scale and competitive advantages as it continues to address the increasingly complex and sophisticated service requirements of primary food producers and amenity professionals.”