Chanelle Pharma is to create 60 jobs in Ballinasloe, Co. Galway over the next five years as the company expands its distribution and manufacturing operations in Ireland.

The company employs 570 people at its corporate headquarters in Loughrea, Co. Galway and also has offices and warehouses in Oranmore, Co. Galway.

Initially, the company will relocate its Chanelle Pet distribution business from Loughrea to IDA Ireland’s Business and Technology Park in Ballinasloe taking up residency in the former Aptar premises.

The move is supported by IDA Ireland and Enterprise Ireland.

Chanelle Pet is a pet food and pet accessories distributor, servicing pet, retail, veterinary and co-op markets in Ireland and the UK.

Investment in animal pharma

The €5 million investment by Chanelle Pharma in Ballinasloe will also see the company invest in warehousing and new manufacturing operations at the 65,000sq.ft facility.

Chanelle Pharma will also convert the existing Chanelle Pet premises in Loughrea to a new manufacturing facility.

The company, which is privately owned by its founder Michael Burke, is Ireland’s largest manufacturer of generic medicines for human and animal health, achieving sales of over €149 million to April 30, 2021, an 11% increase year-on-year.

Advertisement

Chanelle Pharma currently exports to 96 countries and supplies 10 of the top 12 human generic multinational companies in the world and 10 of the top 12 animal health multinational companies globally.

It holds over 3,500 product licences for animal health.

Michael Burke, founder of Chanelle Pharma said: “Chanelle Pharma continues to grow and our Loughrea HQ is now at capacity.

“Despite the global pandemic we continue to see strong market demand for both our animal and human health products. Our future delivery pipeline is extensive and we are continuing to invest in and improve our manufacturing operations to further increase our delivery performance to our customers.

“We are delighted to make this investment in Ballinasloe and we look forward to making a positive contribution to the local economy and community.”

Ballinasloe-based senator, Aisling Dolan said: “Ireland has a strong presence and expertise in the healthcare and pharma sectors and the need for these products has grown during the Covid-19 pandemic. Senator Aisling Dolan

“Ballinasloe is an emerging strategic location for industry and the IDA Ireland Business & Technology Park in Ballinasloe also has the potential for further development and expansion.

“These jobs are such a boost for our area especially after this tough year of lockdown,” she concluded.