Cereal margins up on the back of global yield drop
Teagasc released its ‘Annual Review and Outlook 2019’ report this week.
2018 will no doubt be remembered as a year of low cereal yields, both globally and at home. A wet spring led to late sown crops and the summers drought seriously impacted on grain yields, but dry conditions allowed for a good harvest.
As a result of the drop in global yields, grain prices went up. Straw prices also soared near home as the drought caused a lower straw yield and a shortage.
Direct costs up overall
Most direct costs remained similar to 2017. However, fertiliser and fuel changed. Fertiliser prices increased by 3% on 2017 levels, while fuel prices were up 10% on 2017. This led to an overall increase in direct costs.
Teagasc also warned that predicted higher prices for fertiliser are a cause for concern in 2019.
Margins
The gross margin of the average spring barley crop was reduced by €35/ha, while the gross margin of a winter wheat crop was up €400/ha on 2017 levels.
Overall, the average net margin of a cereal enterprise was up €150/ha.
The graph below shows the actual net margin for 2017 (green) and the estimated net margin for 2018 (blue) for cereal enterprises on specialist tillage farms.