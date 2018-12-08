Cereal margins up on the back of global yield drop

Cereal margins up on the back of global yield drop

Teagasc released its ‘Annual Review and Outlook 2019’ report this week.

2018 will no doubt be remembered as a year of low cereal yields, both globally and at home. A wet spring led to late sown crops and the summers drought seriously impacted on grain yields, but dry conditions allowed for a good harvest.

In its report, Teagasc estimates that winter wheat yield in 2018 was down by 14%, while spring barley yields dropped by an average of 30%.

As a result of the drop in global yields, grain prices went up. Straw prices also soared near home as the drought caused a lower straw yield and a shortage.

Also Read: 2018 harvest: Lowest average spring barley yield since 2002

Direct costs up overall

Most direct costs remained similar to 2017. However, fertiliser and fuel changed. Fertiliser prices increased by 3% on 2017 levels, while fuel prices were up 10% on 2017. This led to an overall increase in direct costs.

Teagasc also warned that predicted higher prices for fertiliser are a cause for concern in 2019.

Margins

The gross margin of the average spring barley crop was reduced by €35/ha, while the gross margin of a winter wheat crop was up €400/ha on 2017 levels.

Overall, the average net margin of a cereal enterprise was up €150/ha.

The graph below shows the actual net margin for 2017 (green) and the estimated net margin for 2018 (blue) for cereal enterprises on specialist tillage farms.

Annual Review and Outlook Cereals Teagasc
Loading Next Story